IPL 2020: Royal battle on cards as RR face Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to get their strategy right after some inexplicable decisions during the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on an erratic-but-dauntless Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line. RCB's five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians here. The Royals, on the other hand, lie at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins from eight outings.

The Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steven Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament.

Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings. After failing in his first match of the season, Ben Stokes, who has been elevated to the role of an opener, made 41 before he was run out against the Delhi Capitals. The inaugural season's champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.

