IPL 2020: Shubman Gill's biggest cheerleader is Scott Styris; Brett Lee wants an aggressive Kuldeep Yadav

The IPL 2020, which began on September 19, has it's fifth match today with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the former's first IPL 13 game today.

Former cricketers Brett Lee, Scott Styris and Dean Jones discuss if KKR is in their top 4 at IPL 2020 as well as discuss KKR players' Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav form and Eoin Morgan's impact on the team this season respectively.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris lavishes praises on Shubman Gill & calls himself Gill’s no.1 cheerleader and also highlights that KKR is in his top four.

Pic Courtesy/ Scott Styris Instagram

Q: Do you think that this could be a breakout year for Shubhman Gill?

Scott Styris: “I've been the no.1 cheerleader, since the last 18 months. Since Shubman Gill has been around I can say I'm at the top of that fanboy list and I think Gill is a fabulous cricketer. I think he's a terrific, talented batsman. The big difference though was with some of the other young players around, like Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal, these young superstar talents is that they're allowed to sort of grow into their role. Shubhman Gill, now with the loss of Robin and Gautam Gambhir at KKR, he's now a leader, the focal point of that batting unit, he is best batsman of KKR. So, there's a lot more responsibility on Gill that you don't see with a lot of those other youngsters and that may be the only thing that holds him down. Just looked great and he has played great, but he has got the extra responsibility that some of those other players don't.”

Q: Are KKR in your top four?

Scott Styris: “They are. I mentioned that Mumbai and Delhi at their own bubble at the top. I've got KKR sitting there in 3rd place. I think they're quite thin line and the thinness comes from the batting unit. There's so much talent with the bowling we still looking forward to seeing Shivam Mavi and Nagarkoti bowling together from what two seasons ago when India won the under 19 World Cup. There is Ferguson, Cummins and Andre Russell, a pace bowling which can take care of anybody. But they never seem to get everybody on the park, and they get a couple of injuries. I worry about the bench strength. They've got a great coach Brendon McCullum, coming off with a title with TKR at CPL with some of those players as well. So, there's a lot to like about this team. I've got them at my third spot there currently.”

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee expressed his views on Kuldeep Yadav’s form and talks about why KKR is in his top four.

Pic Courtesy/ Brett Lee's Instagram

Q: Thoughts on KKR and Kuldeep Yadav’s form for KKR to succeed?

Brett Lee: “When Kuldeep Yadav is in form you have got a very successful side. He has got beautiful variations, spins the ball both ways, good in the field as well and he brings that dynamics to the team. When he is not bowling well, it puts a lot of pressure on the opposite team. I want to see him more aggressive and back himself, and confidence is key, if he gets hit for a six, move it away and get back to your channels and he can turn it around for KKR to have a big season.

Q: Are KKR in your top four?

Brett: “Yes, they are in my top four. They have got powerhouse in their team, good in fielding, good in bowling and when their players are right in there, they are hard to beat.”

Also Read: SMASH! Andre Russell's power shot damages camera during training!

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones spoke on what Eoin Morgan’s entry means for KKR and what is Brendon McCullum’s approach going to be as a coach.

Q: Thoughts on KKR and How Eoin Morgan can impact this team this season?

Dean Jones: “Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It’s good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park, he has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell.”

Q: Brendon McCullum is coming as Head Coach, winning the CPL earlier. How is he going to approach things at KKR?

Dean Jones: “He is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them. But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn’t but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don’t want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos.”

Q: Does KKR make to your top four?

Dean Jones: “Yes, they do. At the third position.”

Kolkata Knight Riders begin their quest for the Dream11 IPL 2020 title against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on September 23rd. Viewers and fans can watch all the action LIVE on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar VIP from 7.30 pm onwards

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news