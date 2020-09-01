IPL 2020: Suresh Raina will realise the money he is going to lose: CSK boss N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings' owner N Srinivasan recently addressed the exit of their star all-rounder Suresh Raina ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 edition saying he would 'regret his decision and would want to come back..'

During an interview with Outlook, N Srinivasan spoke about Suresh Raina's sudden exit and said that it left the CSK players in a bit of shock but captain MS Dhoni 'was in complete control of the situation.'

“The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (a salary of 11 crores per season) he is going to lose,” Srinivasan said.

Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learned to co-exist,” said Srinivasan.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Is Suresh Raina's Chennai Super Kings career over?

“My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don’t force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head,” he further said.

Srinivasan also told Outlook that Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like CSK captain MS Dhoni had.

Ever since Suresh Raina returned to India from the UAE after opting out of upcoming IPL 2020, several reasons are being cited and rumours have been doing the rounds. One of the reasons being cited is that he returned because of his children while a few suggested that his uncle was killed in Punjab.

However, sources told IANS that the reason was more 'stupid'. "It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody," said a source in UAE.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news