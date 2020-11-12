IPL 2020: Three cheers for Mumbai Indians' Fantastic Five!

Ishan Kishan

Matches: 14, Runs: 516, Average: 57.33

After being left out of the team for the first two matches, Ishan Kishan made a strong comeback against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 99 off just 58 balls. There was no looking back thereafter as the young batsman went on to become the highest run-scorer for his team in IPL-13. Kishan also succeeded in his role as opener whenever skipper Rohit Sharma was absent, and hammered the most sixes (30) this season.

Jasprit Bumrah

Matches: 15, Wkts: 27, Eco: 6.73

Jasprit Bumrah, India's No. 1 bowler across all formats, lived up to his reputation—a death overs specialist. The pacer with an unorthodox action was at his miserly best, going for below six-an-over six times to finish the tournament with a meagre economy rate of 6.73. Known for bowling yorkers on demand, Bumrah finished as MI's highest wicket-taker this season with 27 scalps in 15 matches.

Quinton de Kock

Matches: 16, Runs: 503, Average: 35.92

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock didn't quite begin with a bang. However, the opener, who was MI's highest scorer last season, got better as the tournament progressed. His impressive strike rate of 140.50 gave MI good starts and put pressure on the opposition bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav

Matches: 16, Runs: 480, Average: 40.00

Suryakumar Yadav continued his form from the last two editions, where he collected 400-plus runs each time. His exclusion from the Australia tour was a major talking point given his consistent performances but the middle-order batsman did not let negativity seep in. He instead let his bat do the talking as he scored an unbeaten 79 against India captain Virat Kohli's RCB just two days after being denied a seat on the flight to Australia.

Trent Boult

Matches: 15, Wkts: 25, Economy: 7.97

Trent Boult had a tournament to remember thanks to some breathtaking performances with the ball. The New Zealand speedster made it a habit to strike in his very first over each time and ended up taking as many as eight wickets in his opening overs across the tournament.

