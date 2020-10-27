IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia compete in Break the Beard too. Watch videos

With the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2020 today, we can’t help but be excited to see the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad go up against each other as the playoff near. Our excitement to see the players try their best against each other, however, is surpassed only by our excitement to see our favourite players rock their signature looks as the game unfolds.

Sunrisers Hyderabad player, Vijay Shankar has also gone on to join the Break the Bears bandwagon and has been sporting an attractive chin beard. Vijay shared a video on Instagram of his old v new look and captioned it, "@devpadikkal19 you asked for a match. #SRH has now arrived with the G.O.A.T! @rahultewatia20 think you can do better?"

Meanwhile, another IPL 2020 star, Rahul Tewatia from the Rajasthan Royals also recently showed off his impressive handlebar moustache with his signature goatee. We can assure all of you, this is bound to be a game of style! He shared a video on Instagram to show his new look and wrote, "Finally joining the boys @devpadikkal19 @vijay_41 at @break_the_beard

Feeling quite lucky and confident. Now its Game Time! #breakthebeard #gamefaceon #ipl2020 #beard #newlook #rr"

As more and more players join the #BreakTheBeard challenge, it is quite apparent, that though these players may have to train for cricket, but they were definitely born with a sense of style.

Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya Dinesh Karthik, are amongst other prominent IPL 2020 cricketers who have already taken up the #BreakThe Beard challenge.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal follows AB de Villiers, shaves off beard for new look

Who do you think will look better in this clash of beard looks? We are definitely looking forward to seeing this game unfold!

