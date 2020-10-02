IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal - I was nervous before the first match

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) match-winning leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was worried about his rhythm, googly and variations before the start of IPL-13. However, Chahal (3-18) emerged the player of the match when the Bangalore side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai in the team's opening game on September 21.



"Even during the lockdown, I practised for just 10 days. Before the first match, I was worried about my rhythm. I was a bit nervous before I played our first match [against SRH]," Chahal said during a virtual media interaction from Dubai.

Chahal, 30, who has claimed five wickets in three IPL games so far, conceded four runs in his season's first IPL over. "When I bowled my first over [against SRH], I was like okay my rhythm is just like it was when I played six months back. But I was really happy with the way I bowled the first over and that gave me confidence," revealed Chahal, who has 105 wickets in 87 IPL games.

Chahal credited his captain Virat Kohli for giving him a free hand while setting fields.

RCB's best IPL show has been a runners-up position in the 2009 and 2016 editions. Anil Kumble's side lost the 2009 final to Deccan Chargers at Johannesburg while a David Warner-led SRH beat Kohli's RCB by eight runs at Bangalore in 2016.

However, Chahal reckons that their current team combination is different and that may help them emerge champions this year. "This year, we have a more balanced side especially the bowling. We are very positive and excited," remarked Chahal.

