IPL to stay in India despite elections; will kick off in March: CoA

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will stay in the country despite a speculated clash of dates with the general elections but the T20 extravaganza will start earlier than usual, from March 23, the Committee of Administrators announced yesterday.

The two-member CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai and former women's captain Diana Edulji, met here yesterday to discuss the venues and window for the league. "We will have all the primary venues backed up by alternate venues in case there is a need to shift matches. This will be done in consultation with central and state government authorities as well as security agencies," Rai said.

"The specific reason for having a back-up venue is to ensure that we don't have any issue if there is polling or recounting or PM's rally in any of the states once the election dates are announced," he added. The last time the IPL started in March was back in 2010.

