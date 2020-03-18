Coronavirus outbreak: IPL 2020 has eight possible schedules now!

Option 1

Dates April 16 to May 31 Days 46 Matches 60 Afternoon Games 17 League matches

per team 14 Playoff matches 04

Option 2

Dates April 16 to May 31 Days 42 Matches 60 Afternoon Games 21 League matches per team 14 Playoff matches 04

Option 3

Dates April 20 to May 31 Days 42 Matches 44 Afternoon games 05 League matches per team 10 Playoff matches 04

Option 4

Dates April 25 to May 31 Days 37 Matches 44 Afternoon games 10 League matches per team 10 Playoff matches 04

Option 5

Dates April 20 to May 24 Days 35 Matches 44 Afternoon games 12 League matches per team 10 Playoff matches 04

Option 6

Dates April 20 to May 24 Days 35 Matches 32 Afternoon games 00 League matches per team 07 Playoff matches 04

Option 7

Dates April 25 to May 24 Days 30 Matches 32 Afternoon games 07 League matches per team 07 Playoff matches 04

Option 8

Dates May 1 to May 31 Days 31 Matches 32 Afternoon games 06 League matches per team 07 Playoff matches 04

