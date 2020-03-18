Search

Coronavirus outbreak: IPL 2020 has eight possible schedules now!

Updated: Mar 18, 2020, 08:35 IST | Harit N Joshi | Mumbai

BCCI presents Indian Premier League franchises with eight possible schedules where matches could be played at five to six venues if the Coronavirus pandemic improves in coming weeks.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Option 1

Dates April 16 to May 31
Days 46
Matches 60
Afternoon Games 17

League matches
per team

 14
Playoff matches 04

Option 2

Dates April 16 to May 31
Days 42
Matches 60
Afternoon Games 21
League matches per team 14
Playoff matches 04

Option 3

Dates April 20 to May 31
Days 42
Matches 44
Afternoon games 05
League matches per team 10
Playoff matches 04

Option 4

Dates April 25 to May 31
Days 37
Matches 44
Afternoon games 10
League matches per team 10
Playoff matches 04

Option 5

 Dates  April 20 to May 24
Days   35
 Matches  44
 Afternoon games  12
League matches per team  10
Playoff matches  04

Option 6

 Dates  April 20 to May 24
 Days  35
 Matches  32
 Afternoon games  00
 League matches per team  07
Playoff matches  04

Option 7

 Dates  April 25 to May 24
 Days  30
 Matches  32
 Afternoon games  07
League matches per team  07
Playoff matches  04

Option 8

 Dates  May 1 to May 31
 Days  31
 Matches  32
 Afternoon games  06
League matches per team  07
 Playoff matches  04

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK