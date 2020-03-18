Coronavirus outbreak: IPL 2020 has eight possible schedules now!

Option 1
|Dates
|April 16 to May 31
|Days
|46
|Matches
|60
|Afternoon Games
|17
|
League matches
per team
|14
|Playoff matches
|04
Option 2
|Dates
|April 16 to May 31
|Days
|42
|Matches
|60
|Afternoon Games
|21
|League matches per team
|14
|Playoff matches
|04
Option 3
|Dates
|April 20 to May 31
|Days
|42
|Matches
|44
|Afternoon games
|05
|League matches per team
|10
|Playoff matches
|04
Option 4
|Dates
|April 25 to May 31
|Days
|37
|Matches
|44
|Afternoon games
|10
|League matches per team
|10
|Playoff matches
|04
Option 5
| Dates
| April 20 to May 24
|Days
| 35
| Matches
| 44
| Afternoon games
| 12
|League matches per team
| 10
|Playoff matches
| 04
Option 6
| Dates
| April 20 to May 24
| Days
| 35
| Matches
| 32
| Afternoon games
| 00
| League matches per team
| 07
|Playoff matches
| 04
Option 7
| Dates
| April 25 to May 24
| Days
| 30
| Matches
| 32
| Afternoon games
| 07
|League matches per team
| 07
|Playoff matches
| 04
Option 8
| Dates
| May 1 to May 31
| Days
| 31
| Matches
| 32
| Afternoon games
| 06
|League matches per team
| 07
| Playoff matches
| 04
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates