IPRS CreativeShala to host live streaming session with music composer Salim Merchant

Do you often suffer from creative block and stress that feels overwhelming? This live session hosted by the IPRS CreativeShala will help you in coping with the anxiety and pressure and stress caused by the creative block on April 6. The session will be addressed by stalwarts such as Bollywood music composer Salim Merchant and director, actor, film writer and lyricist Mayur Puri.

With mental health being a pressing issue in recent times, the session is sure to be an interesting one for music enthusiasts and budding creative content creators as the guest speakers would be sharing their experiences about they coped with the problem and some ways to overcome the stress.

Commenting on the issue of session, Salim Merchant, who is also a member of the IPRS, talks about who music helps people to relieve stress. “Music is a medicine, and hence we find musicians very jovial and hearty for long years of their life. But that’s only one side of the story. Music creation has its equal share stress and anxiety, and many creators have fallen prey to it. I’m glad to be part of this session of #IPRSCreativeShala and talk about an issue which is a major impediment for music creators and the industry,” the music director said.

Emphasising on how such a session helps budding creators and music enthusiasts, IPRS CEO Rakesh Nigam said, “We are cognizant of the apprehensions the creative minds of the music industry are going through during this unprecedented crisis. Hence on the eve of World Health Day, the session of IPRS CreativeShala will emphasize the challenges faced by a creator and the ways to cope up with issues like stress, anxiety and creative block in their creative journey.

IPRS is India’s only Copyright Society registered under the Copyright Act, 1957, and counts more than 5000 of India’s best-known authors, music composer, and music publishers as its members.

