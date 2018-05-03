IPS officer in Bihar fires gunshots at party, loses CBI posting

The state police headquarters has taken serious note of the incident and withdrawn the movement order for Siddharth Mohan Jain for a central deputation and ordered an inquiry



An IPS officer in Bihar has been caught on camera firing gunshots in the air from his pistol at his farewell party, following which an order for his central deputation with the CBI has been withdrawn, officials said. The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when news channels played a video footage from the function late on Tuesday night.

The state police headquarters has taken serious note of the incident and withdrawn the movement order for Siddharth Mohan Jain for a central deputation and ordered an inquiry.

"The act was not in good taste and certainly against the code of conduct for police officers. We have, therefore, ordered an inquiry into the episode and withdrawn Jain's movement order," Director General of Police, Bihar, K S Dwivedi said. "An inquiry will be conducted into the entire episode and a report thereof will be sent to the government", Dwivedi said.

April 27

Day state home department issued his transfer order

70

No. of IAS and IPS officers given new postings

