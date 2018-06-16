IPS officer's daughter booked for 'abusing' driver in Thiruvananthapuram

In his complaint, Gavaskar alleged that the IPS officer's daughter had verbally abused him and hit hard on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone

The daughter of a senior IPS officer of Kerala cadre has been booked under non-bailable charges for allegedly manhandling his official driver following a quarrel. Based on her counter complaint, a case was also registered against ADGP Sudesh Kumar's driver, Gavaskar, who is now undergoing treatment at the district hospital for the injury he suffered in the alleged attack on Thursday, police said.

The incident kicked up a row as more police personnel, deployed as camp followers for the personal service of senior officers, have complained against ill-treatment they were facing from the higher-ups and their family members. Gavaskar, attached to the Special Armed Police camp, has been serving as driver for Sudesh Kumar, head of Armed Police Battalion. In his complaint, Gavaskar alleged that the IPS officer's daughter had verbally abused him and hit hard on his neck and shoulder with her mobile phone.

