Ira Khan finds her quarantine buddy in her brother Azad Rao Khan, posts a goofy picture

Ira Khan surely knows how to hook her fans and followers on Instagram with her posts. Her latest one is with her 'quarantine buddy'. Since she has been quarantining with her parents Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, her quarantine buddy is none other than her brother Azad Rao Khan.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a black-and-white but goofy picture with him and what stood out was her lipstick shade. Gulshan Devaiah, who will be collaborating with her soon for a project, commented on the post saying- "Quarantine Freedom." (sic)

Have a look at the picture right here:

Ira's Instagram account is filled with such candid and charming pictures that she keeps sharing with all of us. She also aspires to be an actress and is already working on the aforementioned project with Gulshan and it also stars Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma. Let's see what she has in store for us!

