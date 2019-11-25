Ira Khan pens a sweet note for baby brother Azad Rao Khan on his birthday

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, and his son Azad from his marriage to Kiran Rao share a close bond. On Azad's eighth birthday, sister Ira took to social media to post a heartfelt note for her baby brother.

She took to Instagram to share some cute photos of Azad. The loving elder sister also shared a special birthday wish: "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better :) I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces"

Aren't these pictures super adorable? They show how close Ira and Azad are, and how much love the siblings have for each other.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005 and became parents to their first child Azad in 2011 via surrogacy. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's kids with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Speaking about Ira Khan, the star kid is making her own way into the entertainment industry. A self-proclaimed shy kid, Ira has directed a Greek theatrical play, Medea. Speaking about being raised by Aamir and Reena in the world of showbiz, Ira said in a chat with IANS, "I feel our parents handled us well as children. So, I don't feel a lot of pressure. I am aware of what it means, but I don't feel pressured by it."

She further stated, "I spent (most of) my life away from it. Now, since I got older it has increased and since (the time) I decided to make my social media account public, it has increased. I have normalised myself to it. It is a part of my life. It doesn't bother me and I am just aware of it."

