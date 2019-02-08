Irani Cup: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Rest of India vs Vidarbha

cricket

Vidarbha outclassed a star-studded Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash of the 85th Ranji Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VSCA) Stadium here

Ajinkya Rahane

Hours after Vidarbha successfully defended their Ranji Trophy crown for a second successive time, the BCCI senior selection committee yesterday named Ajinkya Rahane as skipper of the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup, starting February 12.

Vidarbha outclassed a star-studded Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash of the 85th Ranji Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VSCA) Stadium here. The selectors also named Lokesh Rahul as captain of the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the second four-day tie from Feb 13 in Mysore.

