Iranian striker says his team will not be pushovers at 2018 World Cup

"We need to work hard to prepare for the competition. We will not be an easy opponent for Spain and Portugal," Ansarifard added



Representational picture

Iran's international striker Karim Ansarifard said that his national team will not be easy opponents at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Tehran Times has reported. "We will do everything in our power to make history in the 2018 World Cup. We want to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time," Ansarifard said on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"To progress to the World Cup knockout stage is our dream. We believe in ourselves and [that] we can advance to the next stage," the Olympiakos striker said. "We need to work hard to prepare for the competition. We will not be an easy opponent for Spain and Portugal," Ansarifard added.

Iran have been drawn in Group B of the 2018 World Cup along with Spain, Morocco and Portugal. Iran will open their campaign with a match against Morocco in St. Petersburg on June 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever