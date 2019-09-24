IRCTC launches new tourist train 'Majestic Rajasthan'

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Deluxe Train titled Majestic Rajasthan (with Taj Mahal). The First Departure of this train is on October 14, 2019 to October 18, 2019 covering major destinations like Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer which will be a Karva Chauth Special as the festival of Karva Chauth falls during the itinerary on October 17, 2019. This special train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Station.

"It could be a gift to one's better half for an experience of a lifetime onboard IRCTC's Majestic Tourist Train which takes to the popular tourist attractions in Rajasthan along with Taj Mahal in Agra."

One can explore historical places and Beautiful sites in Rajasthan namely Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Gadisagar Lake, Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada, Amber Fort, City Palace among others that give the true essence of Rajasthan's cultural heritage and traditional spirit. Rajasthan has long honoured the festival of Karva Chauth which aims at longevity, prosperity and well being of husbands. The couples can celebrate Karva Chauth on sand dunes in Jaisalmer followed by a cultural show on October 17, 2019. Below are the package details:

Accommodation type:

Package Price under 50 percent Off Companion offer.

(Full Tour)( pay for one and your companion pays 50% only)

AC- 1st Class - Rs.1,02,960 (per couple)

AC- 2 Tier - Rs. 90,090 (per couple)

The package can also be booked under Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

The package includes:

Journey by Exclusive Air-Conditioned Train as per itinerary,

Day Use Rooms at Jaipur in 3-4 star hotels.

Road Transport by AC Deluxe coaches as per the itinerary.

Visit monuments and locations as per itinerary.

Jeep ride at Amber Fort and Camel cart ride at Sam Sand Dunes etc.

Meals as per the itinerary.

Services of Tour Manager – IRCTC Officials available at all times on tour.

Services of language speaking tour guides.

Entrance fee of monuments/locations as per itinerary.

Travel Insurance up to Rs 10 Lakhs.

Inclusive of all applicable taxes i.e. GST.

Package price does not include:

India visa fees

Items of personal nature, e.g. Laundry, Medicine, Alcoholic drinks etc.

Road Transfers to and from Delhi-Safdarjung Railway Station.

Hotel stays in Delhi before & after the trip, air ticket charges etc.

Fees for Still/ Flash Video camera at the monuments and other places.

Salient features of the train

This brand new LHB train composition contains Four first AC Coaches with 96 seats, Two 2nd AC Coaches with 60 seats, Two exclusive dining cars with a capacity of 64 guest in each and a Pantry Car for our prestigious guests.

The train is covered with unique Vinyl Wrap promoting Incredible India and also equipped with Personal Digital Lockers, cubicles shower, foot massagers, separate sitting area with single-seated sofas, CCTV Camera surveillance for better security, Very Early Smoke Detection Alarm System for better safety and State of art Kitchen car equipped with latest equipment serving International delicacies.

Onboard Hygienic Kitchen Car and Dining Car Facility

While there will be no concession tickets in the train, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Children of age 5 years to 12 years 50% of the fare is charged and will be provided with a seat.

Detailed information about the Package Inclusions & Exclusions, terms and Conditions, etc is available to on IRCTC website.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates