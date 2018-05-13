Ireland maintain grip in inaugural Test against Pakistan

There was a huge sense of anti-climax when Friday's scheduled opening day of this stand-alone match at Dublin's Malahide ground was washed out without a ball bowled



Not even a spirited late-order recovery by Pakistan could dent Ireland's pride as their men's side finally made a long-awaited Test debut on Saturday. There was a huge sense of anti-climax when Friday's scheduled opening day of this stand-alone match at Dublin's Malahide ground was washed out without a ball bowled.

But when Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss, on a sunny Saturday morning beneath blue skies, his side officially became only the 11th nation in the 141-year history of men's Test cricket. And having waited more than a century for Ireland's first Test wicket, two then came along at once as new-ball duo Boyd Rankin and Tim Murtagh struck with successive deliveries to leave Pakistan 13 for two.

Despite a fine fifty from top-order batsman Asad Shafiq, Pakistan continued to lose wickets before an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 109 between Shadab Khan (52 not out) and Faheem Ashraf (61 not out) turned the tide to leave the tourists 268 for six when bad light and a heavy downpour led to an early close. "They got away from us a little at the end, with edges flying over gully, over slip," said Ireland's Gary Wilson, blocked at first slip when diving wicket-keeper Niall O'Brien missed a chance to catch Test debutant Faheem when the left-hander was on 36.

"Then one went between Niall and myself so it could have a very different end to the day. We could have been right on top if those had gone to hand."

