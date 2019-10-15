Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh to make acting debut in South Indian films!

Two of India's renowned cricketers - Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh - are gearing up for their big-screen acting debut in Tamil cinema.

Irfan Pathan, India's all-rounder, will be seen in a prominent role in the upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Vikram 58' which will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will star Chiyaan Vikram, the actor from 'I' and 'Iru Mugan', in the lead role.

The seam bowler took to micro-blogging website Twitter to confirm the news about debut ina cting and captioned the video: "New venture, new challenge looking forward to it.".

On the other hand, spinner Harbhajan Singh will make his acting debut in a movie titled 'Dikkiloona' . It will be directed by Karthik Yogi.

"Introducing me to Tamil cinema @kjr_studios, #dikkiloona @SoldiersFactory, @iamsanthanam. Thanks to the team. The earth that formed. These are the relationships that stopped me from saying words," Harbhajan posted a tweet.

Irfan Pathan last played an international match back in 2012 in a T20I game for India against Sri Lanka. Irfan Pathan was the second bowler from Indian cricket after Harbhajan Singh to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket. Irfan Pathan played 29 Test matches and managed to take 100 wickets. In ODI cricket, Irfan has played 102 matches for the national side in which he bagged a total of 173 wickets.

Harbhajan Singh last played a match for India in 2016. Harbhajan has played a total of 236 ODIs, 103 Tests and 28 T20Is for the national team. He has managed to take 417 wickets in the longest format of the game and also has 260 wickets in the 50-over format. The 39-year-old spinner has been actively playing Indian Premier League (IPL) and he currently represents Chennai Super Kings.

