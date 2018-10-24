Irrfan Khan not to shoot for Hindi Medium 2 in December, spokesperson clarifies

bollywood

Irrfan Khan is said to come back to his city, Mumbai, after completing his cancer treatment in London for Diwali. But he has no plans to start working soon

Irrfan Khan

Global icon Irrfan Khan was diagnosed by cancer earlier this year, and ever since then, his fans are waiting with bated breath for the actor to return to Bollywood. The actor is in London for his cancer treatment, and there were rumours that Mr Khan was supposed to come back to Mumbai.

There were reports that the actor will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, and the project was slated to go on floors in the first week of December. The buzz started doing rounds ever since the makers of the film flew down to London to meet Irrfan and a narration of the script was held to the actor.

But, Irrfan Khan's spokesperson rubbished all the rumours and said: "The story floating about Irrfan starting Hindi Medium 2 shoot in December are all based on speculations. However, there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali."

Fans can hope for Irrfan coming to Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with his friends and family.

Earlier in March, the Life of Pi actor announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. Irrfan was last seen in the recently released Bollywood film, Karwaan.

Medium was a sleeper hit that released in 2017. The film also starred Sabah Qamar in a pivotal role.

