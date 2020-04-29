Irrfan Khan passes away; Narendra Modi, Aaditya Thackeray, Omar Abdullah remember the versatile actor

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who had been undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumour since the last two months, breathed his last on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Paan Singh Tomar actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for a colon infection. While a host of Bollywood celebrities mourned his death, politicians across parties took to Twitter to pay homage to the most 'Versatile' actor of the Indian Film Industry.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Saddened by the demise of the late actor, PM Narendra Modi said that Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. While offering his condolence to the the late actor's family, PM Modi said that Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

With the untimely demise of #IrrfanKhan, we lost a versatile actor.

Not just a hardworking actor but he was also a good cricketer but couldn’t persue due to lack of funds. His TV and film presence is unparalleled and has been giving confidence & motivation to many.

(1/2) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 29, 2020

Remembering the fond memories that he shared with the late actor, former CM of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Irrfan was also a good cricketer but couldn't persue it due to lack of funds. While Rajya Sabha Member and actor Shatrughan Sinha said that Irrfan was a man of few words, but a volcano of talent.

Here's how other's paid homage to Irrfan Khan:

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan.



One of India’s most versatile actors and a true gem of a person, my thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 29, 2020

Sorry to hear about the untimely passing of #IrrfanKhan. He was a truly talented & versatile actor, who helped India shine around the world. His presence will be missed on & off screen. My thoughts & prayers are with his friends & family. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. The Indian film industry has lost a much accomplished artist, who was also a warm, affectionate and humble person. He will be missed by all!#IrrfanKhan #RIPIrfan pic.twitter.com/QrfhJxSYBR — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 29, 2020

à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤«à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¤®à¥ à¤à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥. à¤ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¤¯ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤¢à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¸à¤¾ à¤à¤®à¤à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤¾. à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.

à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¥ðð¼ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 29, 2020

No stereotypical looks, no six-pack, no fancy dance steps, no dynastic claim to a place in Bollywood. It was just talent & a breathtaking screen presence. #IrrfanKhan your courage to speak up when others chose silence was your biggest asset & will be missed the most. God speed. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 29, 2020

We've lost a tremendous actor who shattered all the stereotypes of what a 'Bollywood hero' should be.

Heartfelt condolences. #IrrfanKhan — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) April 29, 2020

My sincere tributes to the great magician of an actor, the legendary #IrrfanKhan who weaved magical emotions into his characters with utmost ease in each of his acts!



Indian Cinema will struggle to fill the void to be felt by his absence!Condolences to near & dear#RIPIrrfanKhan — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 29, 2020

Omar Abdullah, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said that Irrfan had talent and a breathtaking screen presence which helped him cement a place in the Bollywood film industry. Poitician and advocate Prakash Ambedkar said that the Irrfan shattered all the stereotypes of what a 'Bollywood hero' should be, while former Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said that Irrfan weaved magical emotions into his characters with utmost ease in each of his acts!

