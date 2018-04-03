Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail has title woes

Abhinay Deo's upcoming Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail has had its title woes



Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo's upcoming Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari starrer Blackmail has had its title woes. The film was initially called Blackmail, but somewhere down the line, it was referred to as Raita. The makers then did a rethink and stuck to the original title for their quirky satire. Raita Felana is Hindi slang for making a mess. Guess, they did not want anything to do with it on second thought.

the makers of Blackmail organised a special screening for Bollywood directors. Renowned filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Amol Gupte, Nishikant Kamat, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Tanuja Chandra, Meghna Gulzar, Ravi Udyawar, Rensil D'Silva, Sudhir Mishra, Sriram Raghavan, Soumik Sen, Pradeep Sarkar and Mukesh Chabbra attended the special screening. Impressed by the film, the directors shared their thoughts on the Abhinay Deo directorial.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, 'Blackmail', directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates