Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan's trailer to be attached to Sanju

The trailer of Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming next Karwaan starring Irrfan will be attached to Sanju in theaters. Cinegoers will be up for a double treat this month end as the trailer of Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan is all set to release in theaters along with the much awaited Sanju.

Starring Irrfan Khan, Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan follows Dulquer’s character Avinash who is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi. His friend, Shaukat, played by Irrfan, accompanies him. While Avinash is reserved, Shaukat is a tad old school with a funny take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and the road trip becomes even more enlightening.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Produced by Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

