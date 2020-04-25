Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Behum passes away at 95

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Behum passed away on Saturday morning. She was 95. Saida Begum, who belongs to the Nawab family of Tonk, was unwell for a long time. She died due to natural causes. Begum resided in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

Further details are awaited.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. The film, which released on March 13, will be re-released after the country announced a shut down of movie theatres due to the coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

