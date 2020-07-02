Is Aditya Roy Kapur no longer a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2?

A few months back, just after the success of Malang, Mohit Suri announced the sequel to Ek Villain, and he also announced that the film will have an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. However, Pinkvilla reports that Kapur is not doing the film anymore.

A source, while talking about the actor's exit from the film, informed the portal, "Aditya is no more a part of the action thriller anymore. He has opted out of Ek Villain 2. When Aditya was offered the part, he was extremely kicked about his role and the way Mohit has mounted the action set pieces in the film. It's even bigger than the way he devised the same for Malang. But in the last few weeks, Mohit and Adi were continuously having creative differences on the script and his role."

The source added, "There was a mutual decision taken by both of them where they finally decided to go ahead with the film, without Adi. There's no bad blood between the two. They both share a great relationship and parted ways on this film on an amicable note." Kapur and Suri collaborated for the first time for the blockbuster musical, Aashiqui 2. They went on to do Malang earlier this year, which was also a commercial success.

Kapur has two major films coming up soon, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Anurag Basu's Ludo. Coming to John Abraham, he has films like Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2 lined-up for releases, and Disha Patani will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur On Working With Mahesh Bhatt In Sadak 2: Consider Myself Very Fortunate

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news