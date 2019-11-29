Is Amitabh Bachchan planning to retire after a glorious career of 50 years?

Amitabh Bachchan has been working in Hindi Cinema for the last 50 years continuously. There's hardly any role the actor hasn't dabbled with. He's arguably one of the biggest Superstars of Indian Cinema that redefined celluloid aura and persona. He was and will always be Hindi Cinema's original Angry Young Man.

However, in his recent blog, he announced something that's likely to leave all his fans and cinema enthusiasts heartbroken. He wrote- "Thank you all those stopovers on the way here ... a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse ... another new environs and another readjustment to the room and its accouterments.."

He added- "I must retire... The head is thinking something else and the fingers another... It's a message..." This announcement comes across as both shocking and unexpected. The actor, on November 7, completed five historic decades in Hindi Cinema. And his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for him. In case you missed it, take a look:

He began his career as an actor with Saat Hindustani, and now has as many as four films coming up in 2020. Even at the age of 77, Bachchan can give the younger stars a run for their money. The films he's currently busy with are Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, and Gulabo Sitabo.

