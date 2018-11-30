Is footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secretly maried to singer Perrie Edwards?

football

British singer Perrie's messages on social media for footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mother Wendy fuel wedding speculation

Perrie Edwards

Brit singer Perrie Edwards has sparked rumours that she has secretly married footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after she called his mother Wendy her mother-in-law on social media.

Recently, Perrie, who has 8.5 million followers on Instagram, wrote over a picture of a gift sent by Wendy (right): "Why is my mother-in-law the best/cutest person ever! I actually LOVE her." Meanwhile, Wendy called the couple the Ox-Cahmbo-Edwards clan. To which Perrie wrote: "My heart!" After the exchange of messages between Perrie and Wendy, users are convinced that the couple are husband and wife. Here are a few reactions:

"Wait are Perrie and Alex married?" "Did Perrie and Alex get married I'm shaking you guys." "I love seeing how happy Perrie is with Alex. They are probably gonna get married."



Footballer Alex with mother Wendy

"If Perrie and Alex get married... I'll cry, they're so cute." "I want Perrie to get actually married because she'd be the prettiest bride ever." The singer and the Liverpool player, who has 3.3 million followers on Instgaram, have been dating since 2016 and she often posts their loved-up pictures on social media. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, a spokesman for Perrie has denied they tied the knot.

