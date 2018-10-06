Wedding date clash for Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh?

bollywood

There has been constant chatter about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanging wedding vows in November

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

The alleged cold war between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone seems to be taking an interesting turn. There has been constant chatter about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanging wedding vows in November.

Now, there's talk that Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas will also get hitched in the same month. Their recent trip to Jodhpur fuelled speculation that they will wed in a palace hotel in Rajasthan. Clashing at the box office and now at the marriage altar too. Pity the guests!

Priyanka Chopra has also posted a picture from the fort of Rajasthan.

Nick and Priyanka were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who got engaged in July, formalised their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India, last month.

