Is it just lockdown look for Shah Rukh Khan or gearing up for his next?

There is tattle about Shah Rukh Khan's new look. He has grown his mane long and sports facial fuzz. There is speculation that he is experimenting with his appearance for a film. It's almost two years since he did a movie. Fans have been waiting for the announcement. Or is it just King Khan's lockdown look?

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break ever since the release of Zero in December 2018. His fans have been waiting for him to make an announcement and recent reports have stated that he has three films lined-up. After almost two years of patience and wait, fans could see their Superstar on the celluloid. Despite his sabbatical, the actor produced a lot of content for digital. His last outing Betaal was appreciated by critics and cine-lovers alike.

If the sources are to be believed, the actor is said to be teaming up with John Abraham in the upcoming action-thriller, Pathan. The Yash Raj production, helmed by Siddharth Anand, which will see King Khan and Johnny boy collaborating for the first time on the big screen.

Speaking of another project with Atlee, a source close to the daily said, "Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation."

Khan is also reportedly doing Rajkumar Hirani's drama about immigration and is also said to star in Raj and DK's next. The actor also has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and is expected to make a special appearance in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah.

