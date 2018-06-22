Is KL Rahul really dating Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal? Here's his reply...

Asked about his relationship with Nidhhi, he said: "We have known each other since our college days. We are just good friends

Indian cricketer and star opener KL Rahul opened up about his relationship status on chat show "Open House with Renil". The episode will air on Sunday on zoOm styled by Myntra, read a statement to IANS. In the interview, KL Rahul says he is not dating "Munna Michael" actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

Asked about his relationship with Nidhhi, he said: "We have known each other since our college days. We are just good friends and all the rumours are false."

On his bond with cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, he said: "There was one instance after a match at Melbourne where I had a terrible performance. I was miserable and depressed.

"Anushka, who noticed this, came up to my room and asked me to accompany her and Virat to their dinner date. The couple talked me through their similar experiences and that helped me understand how to manage these situations better.

"They took immense care of me and ensured I was not alone. They even made sure I spent the new year night with them. They are an amazing couple and have really had a powerful influence on me."

The cricketer also reveals that his style icon is David Beckham and his hairstyles are inspired by the football legend. He also looks up to the way Ranveer Singh dresses up and would love to try his looks out even though he admits that he would never be able to carry them off.

