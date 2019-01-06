Is Kylie Jenner engaged?

hollywood

Following 'The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star's 21st birthday celebration, the couple spent an hour shopping at Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, California

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's sparkling ring has once again sparked rumours of her being engaged. Taking to her Instagram, the reality star shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a ring on her ring finger, which did not go unnoticed by her fans.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onJan 5, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

"I see that ring boo," wrote one fan. "Engagement ring?" asked another. Rumours of Kylie being engaged to beau Travis Scott surfaced in August last year following their trip to a jewellery store.

Following 'The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star's 21st birthday celebration, the couple spent an hour shopping at Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas, California. Moreover, the rapper referred to Jenner as his 'wifey' in a birthday message. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy you my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in your life is the start to more greatness," read the post. The couple share a baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever