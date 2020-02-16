Search

Is Neymar dating Natalia Barulich?

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 08:16 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Barulich split with singer Maluma last year, and since then she has exchanged flirty messages with Neymar on social media

Natalia Barulich and Neymar
Natalia Barulich and Neymar

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr is reportedly dating model Natalia Barulich.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the stunner has known the Paris Saint-Germain star for a few years now and her ex-boyfriend and Colombian singer Maluma has also performed at one of Neymar's earlier birthday parties.

Barulich split with singer Maluma last year, and since then she has exchanged flirty messages with the footballer on social media. Even on Neymar's birthday earlier this month (February 5), she posted a picture with Neymar on her Instagram story and wrote: "Feliz Aniversario @Neymar Jr. Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside your heart. You have all my respect and honour bebe."

Meanwhile, before heading to Neymar's birthday bash on Feb 2 in Paris, the model posted this picture on social media.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK