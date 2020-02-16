Is Neymar dating Natalia Barulich?

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr is reportedly dating model Natalia Barulich.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the stunner has known the Paris Saint-Germain star for a few years now and her ex-boyfriend and Colombian singer Maluma has also performed at one of Neymar's earlier birthday parties.

Barulich split with singer Maluma last year, and since then she has exchanged flirty messages with the footballer on social media. Even on Neymar's birthday earlier this month (February 5), she posted a picture with Neymar on her Instagram story and wrote: "Feliz Aniversario @Neymar Jr. Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside your heart. You have all my respect and honour bebe."

Meanwhile, before heading to Neymar's birthday bash on Feb 2 in Paris, the model posted this picture on social media.

