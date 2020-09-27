Is Nicole Scherzinger pregnant?

American singer Nicole Scherzinger, who is dating former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, sent her 4.5 million Instagram followers into a frenzy after she deleted picture when fans speculated that she is pregnant, before reposting it later.



Thom Evans

An online user was quick to reply: "Are u pregnant?" Another wrote: "She took it down and re uploaded it lmao she must be." Meanwhile, the third one said: "I can see a bump from under her belly button. Can't be food."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news