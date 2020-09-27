Search

Is Nicole Scherzinger pregnant?

Updated: 27 September, 2020 11:04 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

American singer Nicole Scherzinger deleted a picture when fans speculated that she is pregnant, before reposting it later.

American singer Nicole Scherzinger, who is dating former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans, sent her 4.5 million Instagram followers into a frenzy after she deleted picture when fans speculated that she is pregnant, before reposting it later.

An online user was quick to reply: "Are u pregnant?" Another wrote: "She took it down and re uploaded it lmao she must be." Meanwhile, the third one said: "I can see a bump from under her belly button. Can't be food."

First Published: 27 September, 2020 08:42 IST

