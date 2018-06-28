Is Priyanka Chopra the reason why Demi Lovato unfollowed Nick Jonas?

It is said that Nick turned to Demi after he split from girlfriend, American model and beauty queen Olivia Culpo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas' close pal, American singer Demi Lovato, has reportedly unfollowed the singer. Sources reveal that Demi did so due to Nick's growing proximity to Priyanka Chopra. Demi, 25, has been Nick's long-time tourmate and they have collaborated on several songs. It is said that Nick turned to Demi after he split from girlfriend, American model and beauty queen Olivia Culpo. But with PeeCee on the scene now, Demi feels it's best to step away.



Siddharth Chopra and Nick Jonas

Well, on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra dropped one more hint about how serious she is about Nick Jonas. She shared a picture on Instastory of brother Siddharth and the American singer gazing at the sea with their backs to the camera. She wrote, "My favourite men." Looks like things will be official soon.

Currently, Priyanka and Nick are back from Goa too. They were spotted at Kalina airport on Wednesday evening. The duo along with PC's brother Siddharth Chopra were spotted at the Kalina's Gate No 8 terminal from where celebrities fly off on private jets.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get engaged within a month. A source informed Filmfare saying the duo might get engaged by July or August this year. The report further suggests that Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas to India in order to introduce him to her family members and discuss their engagement.

Also View Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Siddharth Chopra back from Goa

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates