Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get engaged in a month?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love saga has become the talk of the town. The two met at the MET Gala 2017 in New York. Reportedly, Nick had asked Priyanka to be his date for the night and ever since they've stayed in touch with each other. From rumours that surfaced about the couple dating to their several public appearances together and meeting each other's family members have raised eyebrows about their relationship.

Rumour mills are abuzz that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get engaged within a month. A source informed Filmfare saying the duo might get engaged by July or August this year. The report further suggests that Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas to India in order to introduce him to her family members and discuss their engagement.

After their arrival, Priyanka hosted a party at her residence in Mumbai which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and others. Priyanka and Nick then took off to Goa. They were spotted at Kalina's Terminal 8, which is used to board private jets. Accompanying them were Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.

The family had a wonderful time as the Chopra sisters were seen enjoying the rains by dancing on Bollywood's Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. Later, pictures of them enjoying a Goan cuisine went viral on social media. Nick Jonas (25) shared a video on Instagram that showed Priyanka Chopra walking in a spaghetti strap top with a low-cut neckline and a matching skirt looking pepped up. His caption was 'her' followed by a heart-eye emoji.

