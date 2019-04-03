Is Real Madrid star Vinicius dating famous model Maria Mazali?

football

Maria Julia Mazali

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is reportedly dating popular model Maria Julia Mazali, who has a whopping 460,000 Instagram followers and over 82,000 YouTube subscribers. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the news of the two dating emerged after they both posted the same bathroom picture on their respective social media accounts.



Vinicius Jr

Vinicius first posted a selfie in his bathroom where two blue towels were seen hanging. The same towels were later seen in Mazali's post.

