Is Real Madrid star Vinicius dating famous model Maria Mazali?

Updated: Apr 03, 2019, 11:21 IST | A Correspondent

Vinicius first posted a selfie in his bathroom where two blue towels were seen hanging

Is Real Madrid star Vinicius dating famous model Maria Mazali?
Maria Julia Mazali

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is reportedly dating popular model Maria Julia Mazali, who has a whopping 460,000 Instagram followers and over 82,000 YouTube subscribers. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the news of the two dating emerged after they both posted the same bathroom picture on their respective social media accounts.

Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr

Vinicius first posted a selfie in his bathroom where two blue towels were seen hanging. The same towels were later seen in Mazali's post.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

real madridsports newsfootball

Is There Hope for Virat Kohli in this IPL?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Nitin Gadkari: Narendra Modi, not me, will be PM again

Nitin Gadkari: Narendra Modi, not me, will be PM again