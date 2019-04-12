Is Sanjay Dutt playing an antagonist in Kalank?

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is all geared up for his upcoming film Kalank which showcases him in an intense and gritty character.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Kalank' which showcases him in an intense and gritty character. The rushes of the film have left his fans intrigued and wondering if he plays an antagonist in the film.

Known for his impeccable anti-hero performances in varied films like Agneepath, Vastav, Khalnayak amongst others, Sanjay Dutt plays a powerful and influential man in the upcoming period drama Kalank. Man of a few words, Sanjay Dutt holds a strong and impactful character and his intense dialogue delivery in the trailer has left a lasting impact on the audience.

The actor is seen threatening Varun Dhawan's character to stay away from Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, implying that he is against the lead actors of the film. Later, in the trailer, Sanjay Dutt is also seen hitting Varun Dhawan's Zafar, suggesting he is the antagonist.

With his confident and suave personality, Sanjay Dutt has earned an aura that leaves everyone impressed when around him, the same is translated on screen as he plays Balraj Choudhary in Kalank.

With every performance, the actor has always raised the bar, his classic poster in Kalank received more thumbs up than any other character from the film. A grim look on his face holding a cigar shows the style and class that his character holds in the film.

Apart from Kalank, the actor will be seen in a negative role in his upcoming films Panipat as well as Shamshera, creating immense excitement amongst his fans.

