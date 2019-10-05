Is Sanjay Nirupam on his way out of Congress?

Predicting a heavy loss for the Congress, the party's former Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam has hinted at quitting his primary membership. Dejected because the party did not consider his recommendations, in particular for Versova, he said some people were preparing grounds for him to be removed from Rahul Gandhi's inner circle.

Nirupam has tweeted on Thursday that he would not campaign for the party in view of his rejection. He reiterated the same on Friday at a media conference, accusing Congress committee's general secretary in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge being biased against him. Interestingly, Nirupam was removed as Mumbai president under Kharge's command just before this year's Lok Sabha polls.

Congress insiders said the former Shiv Sena MP had options in the Sena, the BJP and NCP. "He is preparing grounds for moving out. He should be working on a better deal for future," said a Congress leader. "People in the party know why the Versova seat was not given to Nirupam's choice," the leader said, adding that Nirupam's departure would not dent the party.

Nirupam said he wanted Muslim candidates in each district unit for the October 21 Assembly polls, but his suggestion was shown the dustbin. "There is a system fault in the Congress. Except for 2-3 seats, the Congress will lose all other seats in Mumbai," he said, adding that the situation was no better in the rest of Maharashtra.

"I cannot take it any longer. My tolerance has a limit," he said when asked if he would quit the Congress. "Many leaders are conspiring against Rahul Gandhi and people close to him [Nirupam considers himself a Rahul loyalist]," he said.

