Is Shefali Shah's son Aryaman Shah Bollywood ready?

Updated: Feb 13, 2019, 18:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah's son Aryaman Shah is obsessed with soccer and hopes to become a professional player

Shefali Shah bagged a gong for her performance in the film, Once Again (2017) at a recent awards gala in Juhu. The actor attended the ceremony with son Aryaman. So is he Bollywood-bound? At the moment, the answer is an emphatic no. The youngster is obsessed with soccer and hopes to become a professional player.

The actress also shared a pretty picture with her son, Aryaman on Instagram and captioned it: N my date didn’t abandon me. Walked taller n prouder with my baby. Thuthuthu tchwd #sonsnmom #sunshine #walktall #pride #mypride #mybaby [sic]"

On the professional front, Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi-starrer Once Again, an unusual love story, had a limited theatrical release in metro cities on December 8. The movie, written and directed by Kanwal Sethi, was released via Netflix earlier.

Sethi said in a statement: "Once Again is a lyrical ode to the fundamental and basic human emotions including love. Besides focusing on aspects such as loneliness in the urban cities, it depicts a story that resonates with everyone."

The film tells a mature love story of Tara, a widowed mother who runs a small restaurant and one of her customers, a popular film actor Amar to whom she delivers his daily meals. Tara has never seen him - except on the big screen. The film also features Rasika Dugal, Bhagwan Tiwari, Bidita Bag and Priyanshu Painyuli.

