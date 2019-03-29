Is Sidharth Malhotra eyeing one of Salman Khan's productions?

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's presence at a special screening of Notebook, hosted by producer Salman Khan has raised eyebrows. Is Karan Johar's protege trying to make inroads into the Khan camp? His last few outings, Aiyaary (2018), Ittefaq and A Gentleman (2017) proved to be damp squibs. Is Sid eyeing one of Khan's productions? Time will tell.

Sidharth Malhotra has finally finished shooting for his upcoming film Marjaavaan. The 34-year-old actor shared pictures on his Instagram account with the entire cast and crew of the film, who got together to celebrate the wrap-up.

Sidharth, through his post, thanked the entire crew for their hard work and sent love to the cast of the film including Riteish Deshmukh, Rakulpreet Singh, and Tara Sutaria. The actor will be seen in a full-on mass avatar for the upcoming action-packed thriller.

Sidharth will also be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

