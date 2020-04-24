Is that a baby bird or an odd-looking alien spawn? Twitter asks

A screengrab of the video posted on Twitter by When Animals Attack page.

The internet is filled with some interesting content that does not disappoint. From motivational, inspirational pictures and videos filled with positivity to creepy and scary, the internet has it all. After a viral video of a black blob-like creature resembling Marvel villain Venom surfaced online, a scary video of an odd-looking bird resembling like an alien spawn is making rounds on social media.

The video posted by a page on Twitter called ‘When Animals Attack’, shows a newly-hatched chick eating feed from a tube. The appearance of the bird that has weird spots around its mouth and has small teeth in its beak is, bears a slight resemblance to Demogorgon, a character in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, has scared netizens.

Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020

The video, shared on Thursday, managed to garner over 49,600 views with 879 likes and was retweeted 270 times. Apart from posting how scary the bird looks, some users commenting on the video identifying the bird.

No but I know what my next nightmare will be. — Tarla Vorg (@TarlaVorg) April 23, 2020

I think i saw it in "stranger's things" — simone iavazzo (@SimoTaboga) April 23, 2020

I think i saw it in "stranger's things" — simone iavazzo (@SimoTaboga) April 23, 2020

Baby shark dododo — LassieWolf (@LassieWolf) April 23, 2020

Baby shark dododo — LassieWolf (@LassieWolf) April 23, 2020

Some users identified the bird as a Gouldian finch.

It's a gouldian finch chick which would grow to be a beautiful bird like in this picture pic.twitter.com/BSPvwV8bgd — Muthu (@muthurajk) April 23, 2020

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news