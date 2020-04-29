Is the COVID-19 curve flattening in Mira Road?

After a stricter lockdown in place from April 19, Mira Road is seeing the number of COVID-19 patients on the lower side. The municipal commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) says 'the curve is flattening'.

"Earlier the cases doubled within a week. But in the past nine days, the number of positive patients has increased by 40 per cent. The rate of doubling is slower than before and the curve is flattening. We need citizens' continuous support to flatten it further, " said Chandrakant Dange, municipal commissioner of MBMC.

The doubling rate for Mumbai is around seven days. In Mira Road the number of patients started increasing in the first week of April.

On April 12 the positive numbers doubled to 51 in just four days and the next double numbers were reported on April 17. After the number of patients crossed the mark of 100, the MBMC imposed a complete lockdown from the midnight of April 19. Since then the MBMC has sent around 349 more samples for tests of which 43 have turned out positive. The rate of patients turning positive seems to be around 40 per cent from the findings of April 19 - 102 to around 10 days later on April 27 - 145.

Political parties and the civic administration recently held a meeting over relaxing lockdown norms. However, the administration hasn’t changed the lockdown pattern as yet. "The number of positive patients is on the lower side and many patients are recovering. We are strengthening the home delivery system," said a senior officer of the MBMC.

Locals face food issues

While the MBMC has allowed milk booths to operate from 7 am to 10 am, chemist shops up to 5 pm and grocery and vegetable home delivered, residents are facing difficulties getting these goods. "Only select vegetables are available and the rates are high. We are not getting diapers for my baby," said Jasbir Sanyal, a resident of Shanti Park.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news