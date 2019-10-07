Is the teaser poster of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra coming out on the occasion of Dussehra?

If you all jog your memories, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he would be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji for his most ambitious project to date, which was earlier titled Dragon. The film was slated to release on December 23, 2016, but given the scale and the ambition involved, it was pushed infinitely.

Finally, we get to know it has been titled Brahmastra, and the first teaser poster was also released earlier this year in March, with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's voiceovers. It was scheduled to release on this year's Independence Day but Kapoor said in a media interaction that Mukerji wanted to shape the film correctly, and give more precision to the visual effects; hence it would come out by the summer of 2020.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning to unveil the second teaser poster tomorrow, i.e October 8, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. A trade source shed light on the film and said, "Only a few days of shooting is left. To up the excitement level, another teaser promo/poster may release on Diwali this year. It all depends on whether the teaser and VFX connected with it are ready. The Brahmastra team is working around the clock for it. If everything goes well, the teaser and/or poster will come tomorrow. Apparently, last week Ayan had flown down to meet Nagarjuna in Hyderabad to discuss this. But we have to wait and watch because usually Karan Johar and his team plan everything in a systematic and organised manner and right now, nothing has been announced as yet by them."

There's a lot more to Brahmastra than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's maiden celluloid union. The Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist. Mukerji has undertaken the responsibility to narrate the fascinating tale of the Indian Mythology with a blend of fact, fiction and fantasy. Will this attempt be to 2020 what Mr. India was to 1987?

