Is this Anushka's look in Zero?

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wished Zero director Aanand L Rai on his birthday by sharing a photo from the set of the film. She wrote, "To lots of conversations and laughter (sic)." As the actor is seen sporting a short, cropped hairstyle, netizens feel this might be her look in the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer. As Rai has been guarded about the film, there has been a great deal of curiosity.

Anushka Sharma, who has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Zero", has thanked the cast and crew for being a support system in making the project wholeheartedly. Anushka tweeted: "'Zero' is all heart. 'Zero' is these two wonderful people and everything they have endeavoured to create." 'Zero' is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been." She posted the message along with a photograph featuring Shah Rukh and director Aanand L. Rai on either side. The movie also features Katrina Kaif.

Anushka added: "Big hug Aanand L. Rai and Shah Rukh Khan for your belief and to Katrina Kaif for being the amaze one that she is! 'Zero' wrap."

'Zero' is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man.

