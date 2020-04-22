Is this Sonam Kapoor or Madhubala? Actress shares throwback picture leaving netizens confused

We love Bollywood throwback photos. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Sonam Kapoor is the master of throwback pictures and moments. Her social media accounts are a treat for all the Bollywood buffs, especially people who are their fans and admirers.

Continuing the trend, Sonam posted a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram account. In the picture, the Neerja actress seems to channelize her inner Anarkali striking a perfect 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' look. Dressed in a red lehenga with golden dupatta, glass bangles and a big nosering, Sonam looks ethereal dressed exactly like Madhubala. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya (sic)", with a heart emoji. Take a look:

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya (sic)", with a heart emoji.

Recently, she had shared a throwback picture of her 2018 wedding celebration. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she is missing her girl gang during the lockdown.

Sharing the picture, she wrote that she is missing her girl gang during the lockdown.

Sonam is currently spending her quarantine time in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and his family. She has been making full use of her free time by sharing adorable pictures of her quarantine time. The actress has been cooking and baking delicious cakes for her family. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made on Instagram. Reacting to Sonam's post, her mother-in-law replied, "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much (sic)."

Before this, Sonam had shared a monochrome picture of herself with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright". The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. In the picture accompanying the post, The Zoya Factor star is seen planting a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love.

