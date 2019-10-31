Is this the title of Shah Rukh Khan's next film?

After Zero in December last year, Shah Rukh Khan took a much-needed hiatus from the celluloid to concentrate on his personal life and production house, Red Chillies. It has been almost a year and the actor is all set to be back in action. He revealed on the launch of his show, Ted Talk- Season 2 how he has locked 2-3 scripts and would be making an announcement soon.

Now, it was reported the actor is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar and may make an official announcement on his birthday, November 2. A report then by Koimoi states the title of his film with Kumar is Sanki. A source stated, "The makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's next are very keen to title it as Sanki. Shah Rukh might be seen playing the role of a hothead hero and that's why the title. The team might announce the same on the occasion of Shah Rukh's birthday."

Fans have been desperately waiting for the actor to get back to the big screen and entertain them again with his charm and enigma. His wit and alacrity were witnessed by one and all on The David Letterman Show, where he responded to all the questions with his unparalleled humour and nonchalance. A few setbacks won't define his future and the biggest of stalwarts have failed in their otherwise illustrious careers.

And just like he has been doing for years now, we hope he celebrates his 54th birthday with the media. And of course, the tradition of climbing all the way to the balcony of Mannat and waving to a sea of fans gathered outside for a glimpse cannot be missed, for that would be a sin. Only two days to go for the madness!

