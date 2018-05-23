Is Unai Emery replacing Arsene Wenger as Arsenal's new manager?

Ex-PSG boss favourite to replace Wenger at Arsenal after Arteta misses out



Unai Emery (left) greets Arsene Wenger before a Champions League match between PSG and Arsenal in 2016. Pic/Getty Images

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery looks set to become Arsene Wenger's successor after 22 years as Arsenal manager, the BBC reported on Monday. Emery, 46, won Ligue 1 and four domestic cups in two seasons in the French capital before departing earlier this month. However, the Spaniard paid for his failure to get PSG beyond the last 16 of the Champions League in his two seasons. "Emery emerged as the unanimous choice following a recruitment process in which all candidates were spoken to," said the BBC.

PSG had previously reached four consecutive Champions League quarter-finals following the Qatari takeover of the club in 2011, but Emery oversaw a humiliating defeat to Barcelona in the last 16 a year ago, losing 6-1 at the Camp Nou after a 4-0 win in the first leg. Emery previously enjoyed great success on the European stage at Sevilla, where he won three Europa League titles. Arsenal have been looking for a new boss for the first time in over two decades since Wenger announced last month he was stepping down at the end of the season.



Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, who has formed part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at EPL champions Manchester City, appeared to be the front runner in the past week. However, Arteta's lack of previous managerial experience appears to have seen him lose out to his compatriot.

Three

No. of Europa League titles Unai Emery won with Sevilla

74

Emery's winning percentage in the French league with PSG

Five

No. of trophies won while he was in charge of PSG

