Is your job killing you?

Physical activity is generally considered to be an important preventive behaviour for non-communicable diseases while physical inactivity has been estimated to account for around 7 percent of the global health burden

Representational picture

Washington D.C.: Men, those extra physical activities at your workplace may be subtracting years from your life.According to a study conducted by the researchers from VU University Medical Center, men with highly physical jobs appeared to have a significantly higher risk of early death compared to those who have largely inactive jobs.

Physical activity is generally considered to be an important preventive behaviour for non-communicable diseases while physical inactivity has been estimated to account for around 7 percent of the global health burden.

Accordingly, international guidelines encourage people to engage in up to 30 minutes of at least moderate intensity physical activity daily, but such guidelines do not distinguish between occupational, leisure time, and transportation-related activity.

Recent research has suggested that there is evidence of a physical activity paradox, with beneficial health outcomes associated with a leisure-time physical activity, but detrimental health outcomes for people engaging in a high level occupational physical activity.

An international team of researchers led by Pieter Coenen decided to carry out a systematic review of evidence regarding the association between occupational physical activity and all-cause mortality.

They searched existing studies that had assessed the association of occupational physical activity with all-cause mortality and identified 17 studies from which pooled data on 193,696 participants were used in a meta-analysis.

This analysis showed that men with high level occupational physical activity had an 18 percent higher risk of early death compared with men engaging in a low level occupational physical activity. This was still the case even when levels of leisure time physical activity were taken into account.

No such association was observed among women. Indeed, the opposite seemed to be the case for females.

The researchers concluded, "The results of this review indicate detrimental health consequences associated with high level occupational physical activity in men, even when adjusting for relevant factors (such as leisure time physical activity). This evidence indicates that physical activity guidelines should differentiate between occupational and leisure time physical activity."

The study appears in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever