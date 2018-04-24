Is Yuzvendra Chahal getting married to Kannada actress Tanishka Kapoor?

Recent reports claimed that Chahal was dating the Kannada actor and that they would be getting married soon



Yuzvendra Chahal and Tanishka Kapoor

India and Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, 27, quashed rumours on social media that claimed he was going to wed to actor Tanishka Kapoor. Recent reports claimed that Chahal was dating the Kannada actor and that they would be getting married soon.

However, yesterday, Chahal tweeted a clarification: "This is to convey from my side that there is nothing going on in my life. I'm not getting married. Tanishka and I are just good friends. It's a request to all to stop spreading the news and making it viral. I hope you respect my privacy and stop the rumours. Please stop posting about my marriage which is completely baseless. Please verify before posting anything."

