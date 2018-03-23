Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving Manchester United for LA Galaxy?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was rewarded with a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season in August last year, but is now preparing to leave after managing just seven appearances this term



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave Manchester United and join the LA Galaxy, Press Association Sport understands. The Swede, 36, was released last summer after a fine first season at Old Trafford ended in a serious knee injury.

He was rewarded with a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season in August last year, but is now preparing to leave after managing just seven appearances this term, a knee issue having halted his comeback. Ibrahimovic returned for United in November after recovering from surgery . But his last game was on Boxing Day in 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

