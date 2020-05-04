Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar introduces his baby boy Vanraj with an adorable post

Everyone in the world needs only and only positivity, faith, hope, and happiness to stay and survive this global pandemic called Coronavirus. People who have access to their phones are watching videos and pictures of Bollywood celebrities and their daily chores. Time to see something different and very adorable. Ishaan Khatter's father and actor Rajesh Khattar has introduced to all of us his baby boy and the newest member of the family, Vanraj.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- "Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Khattar and wife Vandana Sajnani welcomed Vanraj last year in August and he even announced this on his Instagram account, have a look right here:

Well, these cute and charming pictures are surely likely to put a smile on your face amid this crisis. So are we all set to witness another social media sensation?

